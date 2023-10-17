Graffiti artist could still dodge conviction

Graffiti ranging in complexity featuring the sign-off "Clap" in Invercargill. PHOTOS: BEN TOMSETT/MONTAGE: ODT ARTIST

The Invercargill graffiti artist known as “Clap” still has the opportunity to avoid a conviction.

The 31-year-old retailer appeared in the Invercargill District Court today on four charges of wilful damage and five of intentional damage, including representative charge covering damage to 31 buildings and property in the Invercargill CBD.

The police diversion scheme allows mostly first-time offenders to avoid a criminal record, provided they accept responsibility and complete a series of tasks.

Judge Duncan Harvey continued the man’s interim name suppression on the basis that diversion had been offered.

The defendant’s counsel Keith Owen had to withdraw due to a conflict.

The man is due to appear again on January 30.

