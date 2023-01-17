Street artist or claptrap vandal?

"Clap" tags and accompanying street art have been cropping up across Invercargill in a range of styles, with the odd poem thrown in. PHOTOS: BEN TOMSETT / ODT GRAPHIC

Perhaps a folk hero to some, though a menace to others, a new artist has taken to the streets of Invercargill with a simple message: Clap.

A graffiti artist (or artists) has been marking the simple sign-off, or potential insignia, in a range of styles and to varying degrees of complexity across the city.

The sometimes bold and occasionally subtle pieces use many materials and are painted, drawn and pasted on to businesses, abandoned buildings and bus signs.

The Salvation Army Family Store in Yarrow St was tagged "Clap! Merry Xmas", some time before Christmas.

At the time of writing the graffiti had not been removed.

"We’re not happy about it at all. It’s just something else the landlord has to pay for to get fixed," store manager Tania Johnston said.

Salvation Army Family Store manager Tania Johnston stands next to a rudimentary "clap" tag on the Yarrow St building.

Local street artist Danny "Deow" Owen said he had met the person behind the art during the South Sea Spray event in December.

"Can’t remember his name, but he’s super talented.

"The real Banksy of Invercargill for sure," he said.

"Props to him.

"He’s busy [making] art without any payment or fear."

In New Zealand it is illegal to "damage or deface" any building or other structure by writing, drawing, painting, spraying, etching or marking in another way.

The punishment can be fines of up to $2000, a community-based sentence or both.

A charge of intentional damage carries higher penalties.

The Invercargill City Council has been approached for comment.

The identity of the person or persons behind the Clap graffiti is unknown.

