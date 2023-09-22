Kiwi inspires graphic novel made in unorthodox process

Enrich pupils (from left) Mae Douglas, 9, Keira McDowell, 10, Olive Cameron, 9, and Willow Burke, 7, proudly show pages from their graphic novel. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The adventures of a kiwi in Southland were the inspiration for Invercargill’s children to create a graphic novel.

Pupils of Enrich@ILT — a centre for Southland’s "talented and gifted" children — have been working on a graphic novel which will become part of a book.

They took part this week in an open day to showcase their work to their parents.

Teacher Marlene Campbell said the 200 or so pupils had the help of Dunedin illustrator Janet De Wagt and had also been mentored by Cilla McQueen, a well-known poet based in Bluff.

The novel portrayed the history of Murihiku through the eyes of a small kiwi.

"It takes the reader on a journey through the province combining some actual facts and some fun facts.

"There’s no nutshell as such, because when you’re working with gifted and talented children, you’re working with random, quirky, curious, funny ... it doesn’t follow a linear process of telling a story."

She said the pupils had a great time.

"But obviously, some of our students are emotionally intense, and some of them suffer from perfectionism.

"For some of them, it wasn’t perfect enough ... but Janet is the most amazing guide on the side for that, and she just was able to talk them through it."

The pupil’s work was digitalised and would be part of a 80-page book and an art exhibit at He Waka Tuia in February next year.

