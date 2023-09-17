Man accused of Invercargill murder breaches bail

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura is dangerous and should not be approached. Photo: NZ Police

Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of a murder in Southland after he breached electronic bail conditions.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura is accused of killing Chad Parekura in Don St, Invercargill, on April 23 last year.

A police spokesperson said police are investigating the 28-year-old’s whereabouts.

Chad Parekura. Photo: supplied

If anyone sees him, they are advised not to approach him and to report any sightings to police via 111.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis and National’s Corrections spokesman Mark Mitchell have been approached for comment.

Earlier this year, The New Zealand Herald revealed criminals being electronically monitored were “regularly” wrapping tinfoil around their ankle bracelets and reoffending, according to an internal police report.

Examples of the practice, known as foiling, include a man leaving his home undetected and allegedly going to his ex-partner’s where he lay in wait and held her against her will, assaulting her multiple times, threatening to kill her and attempting to stab her.

Youths have also been foiling their bracelets before doing ram raids and smash and grabs.

The police risk assessment report, EM Bail - “Foiling” and Monitoring Limitations, says public safety will continue to be compromised because of a “combination of heightened demand and systemic monitoring limitations”.