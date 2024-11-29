Man arrested for indecent exposure in Invercargill

Invercargill Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for indecently exposing himself to members of the public.

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with any unreported interactions with this man over the last two weeks.

They would like to hear from anyone who has seen or interacted with a brown-haired, Caucasian man driving a green sedan in the North Invercargill area over the last two weeks.

"This behaviour is concerning, and police are pleased to be able to prevent this offending from continuing," a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the man had been bailed to an address out of Southland to reappear in the Invercargill District Court later in the year.

- Police 105, reference number 241009/6007.