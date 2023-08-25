Man who sexually violated two women at party avoids prison

A man who sexually violated two women and indecently assaulted another during a 21st birthday party has avoided a term of imprisonment.

A jury at the Invercargill District Court found Sebastian James Mahon, 24, guilty on two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection in June.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention.

A week before his trial, the defendant pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault, from the same night.

On October 23, 2021, Mahon was celebrating a 21st birthday at a venue in Riverton.

He approached the first victim on the dance floor and squeezed her breasts.

The victim pushed him away.

Later, the defendant and two women went into a toilet cubicle.

There was mutual kissing and Mahon claimed he believed the violations that followed were similarly consensual.

But the jury disagreed.

Counsel Bill Dawkins explained that the defendant did not give evidence during the trial as he was intoxicated on the night of the offending and his recollection of events was not perfect.

"Alcohol offers no mitigation, but it does explain why he couldn’t remember everything," Mr Dawkins said.

He said Mahon accepted responsibility after he was found guilty and had written apology letters to each victim.

Judge Russell Walker took into account Mahon’s youth, previous good character and remorse.

"What occurred was opportunistic and impulsive," he said.

"Your behaviour massively overstepped what either complainant was comfortable with."

The judge said the defendant’s offending had been "arrogant and abusive".

He ordered Mahon to pay $6000 to each victim of sexual violation.

"If this is the way you behave when you consume alcohol, then clearly you should not," the judge told him.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz