Students were recognised for their achievements in the Maruawai college 2024 prizegiving.
Year 9
Tex Andrews (academic excellence, 9p 1st in science, 9p 1st in health and physical education, 1st= in year 9 technology metal); Livy Barnett (1st= in year 9 drama, trophy for year 9 most promising netball player); Marie Blondell (1st= in year 9 technology – food); Alexi Brunton (9p principals prize for all round personal excellence); Bayley Campion (1st in year 9 digital technologies); Phoebe Carson (academic excellence, 9i 1st in science, 9i 1st in social studies, 1st= in year 9 technology fabric, 9i 1st= in health and physical education); Elsie Connorton (9u 1st in English, 9u 1st in science); Cael Galog (academic excellence, 9t 1st in English, 9t 1st in maths, 9t 1st in science, 1st in year 9 music, u14 rugby most improved player); Meka Gilder (1st= in year 9 technology – fabric); Katelyn Horrell (academic excellence, 9i 1st in English, 1st in year 9 design and visual communication, 1st in year 9 exercise and training, 9i 1st= in health and physical education); Isabella Houghton (most valuable junior girls’ cricket player); Leida Joostens (9i principals prize for all round personal excellence, 1st in year 9 visual arts); Kyro Kihau (u14 boys' athletics champion); Eden Knapp (9u 1st in maths); Elaina Macbeth (1st= in year 9 agriculture); Mason McDowell (junior boys' cross-country, most promising player in u14 rugby); Addison McGarry (9t 1st in social studies, u14 girls’ athletics champion, junior girls' cross-country, gore high school hockey club’s junior girl who best epitomises ‘no reward without effort"); Willem Meijers (junior boys' swimming champion); Mackenzie Mott (academic excellence, 9p 1st in English , 9p 1st in maths, 9p 1st in social studies); Georgie Nicholls (1st= in year 9 technology – food, 1st= in year 9 agriculture); Milla Nicholson (9t principals prize for all round personal excellence, 9t 1st in health and physical education); Emily Watt (academic excellence, 9u 1st in social studies, 9u 1st in health and physical education, 1st in year 9 Te Reo Maori, 1st= in year 9 drama); Corban Williams (u14 rugby most valuable player); Larry Williamson (1st= in year 9 technology – metal); Ryan Wing,9i 1st in maths, 1st in year 9 technology – wood).
Year 10
Raihanah Abdul Halim (10u principals prize for all round personal excellence, 1st in year 10 visual arts); Austin Aitken (10h 1st in maths, u15 boys' athletics, u15 junior boys' jumping); Tess Blondell (10w 1st in English); Haedin Broekhoff (10w principals prize for all round personal excellence); Cassandra Callick (academic excellence, 10e 1st in science, 10e 1st in social studies); Casey Campbell (10u 1st in health and physical education, girls' tennis); Matthew Clinton (academic excellence,10u 1st in English, 10u 1st in maths, 10u 1st in science, 1st in year 10 digital technologies, 1st in year 10 music); Clint Collins (10e principals prize for all round personal excellence, 1st= in year 10 Te Reo Maori); Dylan Cross (10w 1st in science); Liam Evans (most improved boys’ basketball player); James Grant (best achiever u16 rugby); Addison Grant (1st in year 10 agriculture, 10u 1st in social studies); Kyle Greenfield (10h principals prize for all round personal excellence); Otis Hare (cup for diligence and application); Wyatt Jamieson (academic excellence,10t 1st in science, 10t 1st in health and physical education); Brodie Johnston (10e 1st in health and physical education, contribution to boys’ basketball); Sela Kaufusi (1st= in year 10 Te Reo Maori); Sophie Mantell (10w 1st in social studies); Caedyn McAllister (most valuable junior boys’ cricket player); George McFadzien (most improved trapshooter); Max McGregor (academic excellence, 10t 1st in social studies, 10t 1st in English, intermediate boys' u16 cross-country); Bella McKenzie (10e 1st in English, 1st= in year 10 drama, junior oratory cup); Rex McWilliam (trophy for commitment and dedication to rugby); Hosea Pasco (academic excellence, 10w 1st in health and physical education); Charli Pearce (10t principals prize for all round personal excellence, 1st in year 10 technology – fabric); Cooper Petterson (10e 1st in maths, 1st in year 10 technology – wood); Joecie Radrovi (year 10 leadership in the outdoors); Denan Sheppard (10t 1st in maths, hockey club’s junior player of the year); Charlie Sprenger (1st in year 10 technology – metal); Alex Stevenson (most improved boys' hockey player); Kayden Todd (1st in year 10 design and visual communication); Daniel Udy (junior instrumentalist prize); Annalise Weir (10h 1st in English, 10h 1st in social studies); Sophie Winkel (academic excellence, 10h 1st in science, 10h 1st in health and physical education, 1st in year 10 technology – food, 1st= in year 10 drama, contribution to girls' basketball); Ava Wornall (10w 1st in maths, most promising player in the junior a netball team).
Year 11
Sione Afu (most improved player in the 1st xv trophy); Sara Aynsley (academic excellence, u15 girls' athletics cup, most valuable senior girl player cup, intermediate girls' u16 cross-country cup); Abigail Barr (1st in year 11 culinary design); Quinn Campbell (trophy for rugby player with the most club points); Fynn Chalmers (year 11 principals prize for all round personal excellence, most promising boys' football player); Gemma Coulman (shield for 1st in year 11 technology fabric); Ashley Craig (u16 most improved rugby player); Brooke Crampton (year 11 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Johnny Galog (academic excellence, 1st in year 11 physical education, 1st= in year 11 history); Keesha Gardyne (1st in year 11 agriculture trade academy); Mary Hayward (year 11 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Miley Karena (most promising female rugby player); Charlie Lawrence (1st in year 11 technology metal); Dylan Marshall (1st in year 11 literacy); Christopher McBain (1st in year 11 agriculture, 1st in year 11 technology wood); Alexiss McDowell (u16 girls' intermediate athletics champion, most improved girls’ basketball player, senior girls' swimming cup); Dean McKay (u16 rugby most valuable player); Jess Miller (1st in year 11 visual arts); Rebecca Napier (academic excellence, 1st in year 11 English , 1st in year 11 mathematics, 1st in year 11 digital technology, 1st in year 11 science, 1st in year 11 commerce, 1st= in year 11 history); Sophie Newby (1st= in year 11 Te Reo Maori); Clayton Ngaronga (1st= in year 11 Te Reo Maori); Isobel Pollard (1st in year 11 design and visual communication, 1st in year 11 mathematics and statistics); Ivy Solis (1st in year 11 health); Ellie Stewart (year 11 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Riley Wilson (academic excellence, 1st in year 11 geography, u16 boys' athletics cup); Adam Wing (year 11 principals prize for all round personal excellence).
Year 12
Tom Abernethy (leadership in the outdoors award); Anna Aynsley (trophy for service to girls’ hockey); Lily Beattie (1st in year 12 agriculture trade academy); Ella Broekhoff (memorial trophy for contribution to netball); Tayla Buchanan (1st in year 12 technology fabric); Tegan Cleaver (year 12 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Layla Connorton (academic excellence, 1st in year 12 mathematics and statistics, memorial prize for 1st in year 12 geography, 1st= in year 12 english); Sam Copland (academic excellence, 1st in year 12 chemistry, 1st in year 12 mathematics, 1st in year 12 physics, trophu for services to boys' hockey); Seba Gerbore (year 12 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Tayla Glover (1st in year 12 te reo maori, trophy for public speaking); Heidi Goatley (1st in year 12 agriculture, 1st in year 12 agribusiness); Rithvy Goundar (year 12 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Georgia Grumball (1st in year 12 economics, netball trophy - most improved senior player); Tegan Harris (1st in year 12 visual arts photography); Geoff Ishizuka (1st in year 12 gateway); Thomas Jones (trophy for marksmanship); Rya Kennedy (1st in year 12 physical education); Philippa le Roux (1st in year 12 drama, 1st= in year 12 english, memorial award for contribution to the performing arts); Sofiya Martyn (1st in year 12 visual arts painting); Kaitlyn Moss (year 12 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Cynthia Mwangi (1st in year 12 accounting, 1st= in year 12 history); Brea Nicholson (1st in year 12 music); Samson Pasco (year 12 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Jai Pearce (1st in year 12 tourism, 1st in year 12 outdoor recreation); Maddie Sanson (trophy for xi hockey best and fairest); Hannah Sutton (academic excellence, 1st in year 12 biology, 1st= in year 12 history); Eli Willetts (academic excellence, 1st in year 12 technology metal); Bryher Wilson (academic excellence, prize for performance in music, 1st in year 12 hospitality); Hunter Wornall (1st in year 12 technology wood).
Year 13
Chonelle Ayson (1st in year 13 visual arts); Ellie Bedwell (1st= in year 13 hospitality and service industry, trophy for contribution to school netball); Jayden Broome (trophy for best player in the 1st xv, contribution to kapa haka - joint recipient); Oliver Carson (year 13 principals prize for all round personal excellence, football best team player, prize for personal integrity); Chloe Coxshall (1st in year 13 Te Reo Maori, contribution to kapa haka - joint recipient); Emma Dickson (1st= in year 13 hospitality and service industry); Esther Gardyne (year 13 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Connie Golvin (1st in year 13 history); Sarena Haar (1st in year 13 photography); Lucas Hadfield (academic excellence, senior instrumentalist trophy, 1st in year 13 music, 1st year 13 english, 1st= in year 13 mathematics with calculus); Lucy Harrex (academic excellence, 1st in year 13 chemistry, 1st in year 13 economics, 1st in year 13 geography, 1st= in year 13 mathematics with calculus, senior girls' athletics trophy); Mac Heaps (contribution to school football trophy); Clark Jamieson (senior boys' swimming trophy); Manmeet Kaur (memorial trophy for 1st in year 13 drama); Bishal Khatri (academic excellence); Nicole McBain (year 13 principals prize for all round personal excellence, prize); Jessie McFadzien (academic excellence, 1st in year 13 biology, 1st in year 13 statistics and modelling, 1st in year 13 agriculture, 1st in year 13 accounting, senior girls' cross-country cup, service to netball cup); Noah McGarry (senior boys’ best cricketer of the year trophy; hockey trophy most valuable 1st xi boys’ player); Ethan Mackay (year 13 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Oliver McKenzie (year 13 principals prize for all round personal excellence, 1st in year 13 agribusiness, senior boys' cross-country cup); Tom Murray (1st in year 13 technology hard materials, 1st in year 13 physical education, trophy for most dedicated to the 1st xv); Max Philpott (year 13 principals prize for all round personal excellence); Benjamin Ure (academic excellence,1st in year 13 physics, prize for maths and physics in year 13, service award for the top volunteer); Matthew Winkel (football player of the season trophy).
Memorial prizes
Jessie McFadzien (memorial prize for agriculture); Geoff Ishizuka (memorial trophy for excellence in guitar); Aimin Abdul Halim (memorial trophy for excellence in craftsmanship in woodwork).
Sportspersons of the year
Teleri McKenzie (junior all round sportsperson – joint recipient); Max McGregor (junior all round sportsperson – joint recipient); Alexiss McDowell (best all round girl); Jayden Broome (best all round sportsman trophy); Jayden Broome (special merit award contribution to rugby).
Academic scholarships
Bishal Khatri (memorial scholarship); Ellie Bedwell (bursary for excellence in and out of classroom); Layla Connorton (year 12 excellence across the sciences).
House shield
Mataura house
Gore High School foundation scholarships
Katelyn Horrell (year 9); Charlie Sprenger (year 10); Sara Aynsley (year 11); Matthew Christie (year 12); Chonelle Ayson (year 13).
Leadership prizes
Bishal Khatri; Manmeet Kaur; Tom Murray; Jessie McFadzien
2025 house leaders
Brea Nicholson (Hokonui); Johnny Galog (Hokonui); Gemma Coulman (Waimeha); Samson Pasco (Waimeha); Riley Wilson (Tuturau); Charlie Lawrence (Tuturau); Sara Aynsley (Mataura); Mikaela Morrison (Mataura)
2025 prefects
Tegan Harris (kaitautoko rangitahi); Philippa le Roux (environmental prefect); Kazia Grant (sports prefect); Thomas Jones (community prefect); Anna Aynsley (well-being prefect); Rya Kennedy (junior prefect); Tegan Cleaver (academic prefect); Jake Holland (arts and culture prefect)
2025 head prefects
Bryher Wilson (head girl); Hunter Wornall (head boy); Cynthia Mwangi (deputy head girl); Eli Willetts (deputy head boy).
Proxime accessit award
Lucas Hadfield
Dux award
Lucy Harrex