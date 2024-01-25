Mayday call after tourist ship runs aground in Fiordland

Doubtful Sound, Fiordland. File photo: Stephen Jacquiery

Emergency services received a distress call from a Fiordland tourist cruise ship after it ran aground.

The RealNZ-operated Fiordland Navigator ran aground near Crooked Arm in Doubtful Sound shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

Acting chief executive Paul Norris said there were 57 guests and 10 crew on board.

A minor injury was checked by medical staff.

Norris said the captain notified the company, and a mayday call was made, notifying emergency services.

The company's focus was on supporting their guests and crew, who returned to Te Anau safely, Norris said.