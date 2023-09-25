Meet the candidates meeting attracts 50

MC Darren Ludlow, NZ Vision candidate Judith Terrill, Labour candidate Dr Liz Craig, NZ Loyal candidate David Kowalewski, and National candidate Penny Simmonds at the Rotary clubs and the Southland Chamber of Commerce "Meet the Candidates" evening on Thursday. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

New kids on the block faced off with two of Invercargill’s veteran politicians at a meet-the-candidates evening last week.

National candidate Penny Simmonds and Labour candidate Dr Liz Craig returned to the stage, while second-time political candidate, this time for Vision NZ, Judith Terrill, and NZ Loyal candidate David Kowalewski were new to the arena.

Held at the Kelvin Hotel, the event was organised by the southern Rotary Clubs and the Southland Chamber of Commerce, and attended by about 50 people.

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis candidate Kevin O’Connell, and Act New Zealand candidate Scott Donaldson were unable to attend.

Mrs Simmonds opened her speech stating this election was all about the economy.

She was harshly critical of the Labour government for "wasteful spending", citing several unfinished projects, and said National would get the country "back on track".

Dr Craig spoke about her work as a public health doctor, and seeing the many preventable health issues that arose in children largely because of housing.

She spoke about the changes Labour had made during the past three years, increasing the minimum wage and putting healthy school lunches in place, and also low-cost doctors visits for community service card holders.

Mrs Terrill largely spoke about family values and her experience as a foster mother and social worker.

She said many things now happening were not conducive to building families.

Mr Kowalewski detailed his background as a farmer and greenkeeper, and emphasised he was not a politician.

"I didn’t want to do this. For me, this is a worst-case scenario ... This is not what I want to do with my life, but I care about this country and am deeply concerned ..."

