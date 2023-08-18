Mental health service to launch

Hamish Brown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

More mental health support is set to become available in Southland, weeks after a damning review found the region was struggling with multiple issues, including high demand for inpatient care.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ) Southern yesterday announced a new mental health crisis support service, Tūmanako Oranga, was set to launch in October.

Provided by Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust (Ngā Kete), the Invercargill service would sit alongside the current 24/7 regional crisis response service.

HNZ Southern interim hospital and specialist services leader Hamish Brown said he was delighted the new service would soon be available, scaling up in stages from October.

"It will be able to provide more options for tāngata whaiora (those seeking wellbeing) in Southland needing crisis support, either at home or in short-term respite care."

The need to expand the range of crisis response options was identified in the 2021 Time for Change — Te Hurihanga review, he said.

The first stage would provide outreach support, while the second — expected to be in operation by January next year — would provide 24-hour support services.

That included beds for short–term respite care.

Available for people aged 18 and over, the referral process to access the service was being worked through to ensure easy access.

Tūmanako Oranga community-based services would also provide education and support.

Ngā Kete chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha said this would be part of a co-ordinated service in an all-purpose facility the organisation was establishing in Invercargill.

"We will offer respite care, a day programme, access to experiential learning, mental health and addiction counselling, community advocacy and support and community withdrawal support care, including wider access to our full range of services."

It would be "equitable service delivery at the flax roots, where people live, work and play".

The announcement follows last week’s revelation of some of the contents of an internal review of Southland’s community mental health, alcohol and intellectual disability services (MHAID), commissioned in March by HNZ Southern.

Clinicians had raised concerns regarding workplace culture, communication, working relationships, models of care and the impacts of workforce shortages, Mr Brown told the Otago Daily Times last month.

More than 30 staff were interviewed in relation to MHAID, including the Invercargill Acute Mental Health Unit, a 16-18 inpatient bed facility at Southland Hospital.

A summary of the review’s findings was released to media under the Act.

As reported last week, the summary said occupancy of more than 100% in the inpatient unit was a "longstanding problem".

A decision had to be made about the number of inpatient beds available, and a process needed to be developed to keep to the maximum occupancy.

Other issues included burnout and a "toxic" workplace, strained employee relationships exacerbated by staff shortages.

