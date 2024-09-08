More rain and snow likely for Milford Road

Milford Road at the east end of the Homer Tunnel this afternoon. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Southland's Milford Road has reopened after snow and risk of avalanche, but more bad weather is forecast for the coming week.

MetService says snow showers were expected at the Homer Tunnel on State Highway 94 until 6pm today and up to 2cm may settle on the road above 900 metres.

The avalanche risk remains at low, Milford Road Alliance advised today, but the highway may close on Monday night as significant rain and snow to higher elevations was expected.

More heavy rain was forecast for most of the coming week, with possible snow on Tuesday and Thursday.