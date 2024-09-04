Nobby Clark's errant behaviour stings ratepayers over $60k

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark. File photo

Investigations into the behaviour of Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark have cost ratepayers more than $60,000 this year.

Figures were released by the council this week under LGOIMA, revealing the final bills for two code of conduct complaints.

The first related to a March 16 incident where Clark attended a United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) event and received a complaint for actions which included verbally attacking the female MC and labelling volunteer firefighters second-class citizens.

Five days later, an earlier-recorded interview with comedian Guy Williams went to air on satirical news show New Zealand Today.

It showed Clark using a homophobic slur, repeating the ‘n-word’ and insisting Williams say it.

Two complaints were lodged against Clark — one by chief executive Michael Day in relation to the UFBA event following a letter of complaint from the association, and a second by councillors Ian Pottinger and Ria Bond relating to the television appearance.

Both complaints were upheld in June and July meetings, and Clark has apologised.

Local Democracy Reporting can now reveal the cost of the investigation into Clark’s actions at the UFBA cost $42,330 while the investigation into his behaviour on television totalled $20,146.

A council spokesperson said the reason for the difference in cost was due to the amount of time required to undertake each investigation.

It isn’t the first time that Clark’s actions have hit ratepayers in the pocket.

In 2020, he was found to be in breach of the code for questioning the truthfulness of then-chief executive Clare Hadley at a public meeting. The investigation cost $10,000, excluding GST.

Emails released by the council under LGOIMA have also shown how the mayor pushed back against investigations into his behaviour.

In April, Clark wrote to chief executive Day as well as councillors Bond and Pottinger, saying he would not participate in the investigation.

One of the reasons cited was that the investigation would come with “a likely $10,000+ cost to rate payers”.

In May, Clark wrote he would not accept “access” by the UFBA to the council’s code of conduct.

“To concede to this will open any complaint against any elected member or staff member including management to be subject to the code,” he said.

Clark was also requested by the chief executive to withdraw comments which implied a council staff member had contact with the UFBA prior to them lodging a complaint.

His allegations, and subsequent retraction, had been sent in a group email to all councillors, some council staff, and a now-former independent chair.

Local Democracy Reporting contacted Clark regarding the cost of the breaches, but he did not respond.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air