Offender broke into house, cooked and ate meal

A Queenstown man burgled two former employers and broke into a house to cook himself a meal, a court has heard.

Gavin Bruce Spence, 43, appeared in the Invercargill District Court after pleading guilty to three charges of burglary.

On January 11, the man was fired from his job as a concreter and asked to return his work ute, which he did.

Three days later, though, he broke into the work property and took the vehicle.

He drove the stolen ute to another former employer’s premises, then returned it.

The next day he took the vehicle again and drove it to the same place, this time taking various items from the yard.

Spence stole another vehicle from his former employers the next day and was found in it at a nearby petrol station.

On February 27, he forced open a sliding door at a house and let himself in.

He used the occupant’s food and dishes to make himself a meal and ate it before leaving on a bicycle.

Counsel Megan Waller said the man had addiction issues which led to the offending.

"He is dedicated to undertaking the necessary rehabilitative programmes," she said.

"He is eager to be out for Christmas to spend time with his teenage son."

Judge Russell Walker accepted the defendant was in a bad head-space.

"In the past it appears that any progress you’ve been able to make has been eroded by addictions," he said.

He said the offending was planned and targeted.

Spence was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and granted leave to apply for home detention if an address became available. He also ordered to pay reparation of $357.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz , PIJF court reporter