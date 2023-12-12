One in hospital after incident on rough waters

Oreti Beach. PHOTO: ODT FILES

One person was transferred to Southland Hospital in a serious condition after a boating incident at Oreti Beach on Sunday night.

A New Zealand Police spokesperson said emergency services were sent to the beach after two people were reported in trouble in a dinghy about 9.20pm. They had made their own way to shore by the time services arrived.

Hato Hone St John confirmed two patients were assessed at the scene and one was taken to Southland Hospital in serious condition.

A MetService spokesperson said the combination of strong 46kmh winds with an incoming tide had created rough seas about that time.

Bluff Marine Coastguard volunteer radio operator Meri Leask said coastguard pagers were activated at 9.21pm, with the coastguard team almost immediately stood down.

She was surprised to hear a dinghy was out in the rough seas whipped up by strong winds that had been blowing in the region for the past couple of days.

She appreciated people who phoned her to check first for suitable boating conditions before heading out.

People who ventured out in unsuitable boating conditions put rescue teams at risk, she said.

— Toni McDonald