Parry exits Gore's top job for second time

Steve Parry. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry, whose temporary reappointment to the job he quit sparked protests, is leaving for good next month.

The council announced this afternoon Mr Parry's tenure as interim chief executive will finish on Friday, May 10.

Mr Parry resigned last September but was reappointed to an interim role while the council looked for a new chief executive.

The move sparked a protest by a group of residents who did not want to see Mr Parry retained because of "past behaviour and clashes with the public".

Mr Parry had a fraught relationship with Gore Mayor Ben Bell and survived two petitions calling for his resignation.

The council announced in February it had appointed Deborah Lascelles as its new chief executive, starting on June 3.

Councillor Richard McPhail, who has been Intermediary between the mayor and chief executive, said Mr Parry informed councillors and staff on April 5 of his intention to step down next month.

“We are fortunate to have had Steve in this caretaker role. It was a huge ask of him personally, which has enabled the council to maintain business as usual during this period."