Performer returning to Bluff

Helen Henderson

Helen Henderson will return to the main entertainment stage when the 2026 Bluff Oyster & Food Festival takes place on May 23.

Henderson, a singer songwriter, hails from Invercargill but her musical career spans from London to Los Angeles and Muscle Shoals, Alabama, on the banks of the Tennessee River. She is a powerful folk rocker with celtic, blues and country influences and has released four albums.

She splits her time living between Los Angeles, California and Bluff, and last appeared at the festival in 2018.

Her debut album, The Sonora Sessions was recorded in Los Angeles to rave reviews.

Her second album, Twisting Wind was recorded at FAME Studios, in Muscle Shoals, which is widely referred to as ‘‘the cradle of rock ’n’ roll. Powerful and raw, this album captures the soul of this ‘Kiwi siren’ and features some of the world’s finest rock musicians such as Doug Pettibone — Jewel, Lucinda Williams, Marianne Faithful — on guitar, plus famed Muscle Shoals ‘Swampers’ David Hood — bass and Spooner Oldham — piano’’.

Her third album, London, was recorded as a young Kiwi artist on Ensign Records in London in the late 1970s, featuring musicians from several top English bands such as Uriah Heap, Fairport Convention, Humble Pie and Colosseum.

The fourth album, Muriel’s Dream, is a collection of songs she wrote when she moved to London in the ’70s. The majority of the tracks were recorded at Advision Studios, the home of many hit records. Henderson was signed to Ensign Records at the time — home to Boomtown Rats, The Waterboys, and Sinead O’Connor. Several tracks were rewritten and recorded later at Phantom Vox Studios in Los Angeles. The albums are available on all digital outlets.

Henderson joins a fantastic entertainment programme that includes the Bluff School Kapa Haka Group, the Mapu-Kuki-Airani Rarotongan drummers and music acts featuring The Eastern, Sweet Marie and Band Of Bluffies.

Tickets are available on Trade Me for $50 plus gst (plus shipping). In Invercargill, they can be obtained from Barnes Oysters.