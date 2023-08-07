Poles drop 'like dominoes' in southern street

The cause of the power pole collapse on Mersey St was "being investigated". Photo: Ben Tomsett

Three power poles have spontaneously collapsed on an Invercargill street this afternoon.

The cause of the collapse on Mersey St was not readily apparent, and was listed by PowerNet as "being investigated".

Employees at a nearby business said they heard a loud bang followed by a momentary loss of power.

They said a fellow employee was taking a break outside when they witnessed the power poles collapse one after the other "like dominoes".

PowerNet listed the outage as occurring at 3.15pm, and estimated power to be restored by 5.30pm.

Affected localities included Bond St, Invercargill Inner City, and Mersey St.

No injuries or damages to property have been reported.

A magnitude 5 earthquake occurred yesterday 100km west of Tuatapere at 3.59am.

- ben.tomsett@odt.co.nz