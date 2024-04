A woman was found deceased at a residential property in North Rd, Waikiwi, Sunday evening. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at an Invercargill home on Sunday.

A police spokesman said they were called to North Rd in Waikiwi, Invercargill at 9.45pm.

Officers were treating the death as unexplained at this stage and a scene examination was being carried out, the spokesman said.

Inquiries into the death were ongoing.

