Police still at scene of house fire in Manapouri

Police and a fire investigator are this morning examining the scene of an overnight house fire in Manapouri.

Emergency services were called to a property in View St about 3.40am, Inspector Mike Bowman said.

He said it was unknown how many people were at the house when the fire started, and police were working with firefighters to account for them.

The cause of the blaze was unexplained and police, including CIB, would remain at the scene today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Te Anau and Manapouri responded and found the house "well-involved" when they arrived.

The fire had been extinguished, and an investigator had been called in.

She said any other questions should be put to police.