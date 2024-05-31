Project builder wins awards

The builder of the redevelopment project in Invercargill has won big at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.

Amalgamated Builders Ltd (ABL) has won a prestigious gold award, the National Category Winner award for retail, and a special award from the judges for the Invercargill Central development.

The development was a landmark project, New Zealand’s first entire-block redevelopment, a release said yesterday.

The project revitalised Invercargill’s city centre, blending heritage and modernity in a way that sets a new standard for urban redevelopment.

By salvaging and incorporating artefacts and heritage facades into the construction and reusing about 29,000 bricks from the demolition, the project represented a real focus on sustainability and historic preservation.

The judges commended the project for its unique and future-focused approach to revitalising the CBD retail experience. The redevelopment required the demolition of 43 buildings, with three buildings and facades retained, and the simultaneous operation of three large cranes. The complexity of the project, managed during challenging times, showcased the exceptional skills of the designers, contractors and project managers involved.

ABL Southland general manager Brad Harper believed the recognition was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team, subcontractors and suppliers.

"The Invercargill Central Development is the largest project in ABL’s 50-year history, and receiving three industry awards on one night is a special achievement," he said.

The $165million redevelopment is poised to deliver significant economic benefits, including job creation. ABL’s collaborative approach and effective project management has been pivotal to the project’s success, exemplifying the company’s dedication to excellence and community-focused development.

Mr Harper said it was a great public-private partnership.