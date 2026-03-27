Scooter chaos all for a worthy cause

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott and his Area 51 freeloader were awarded best dressed individual.

Otatara residents woke to the sound of 10,000 mosquitoes buzzing over Teretonga Park — but it was just the Southern Scooter Challenge bursting into life.

Two brisk laps of the supercar circuit later, the scooters hooned out Teretonga’s gate with all the chaos and noise of a New Delhi rush hour.

Placemakers trade support manager and challenge co-organiser Tash Clay said this year’s event had already raised almost $64,000 for The Grace Street Project and more donations were to be counted.

The Grace Street Project charitable trust’s chairwoman Janette Malcolm said she had received a lot of feedback about how smooth the event ran. “It couldn’t have gone better from our perspective. It was a perfect day.’’ The combination of the fine weather and new State Highway 99 route was a major hit with the riders. “Everyone was so happy and so excited for the new route . . .it was just glorious, you know, the scenery along the way. Past challenges had travelled from Invercargill to Queenstown. Mrs Malcolm said she was impressed by the hospitality shown by communities along the route.

‘‘. . .Orepuki [community] put on the most outstanding morning tea I’ve seen in a long time . . .they pulled out all the stops.

“There was just a real atmosphere of camaraderie and that stayed throughout. It was so much fun.”

Otago Where's Wally crew of Michele Poelstra, Raewyn Bell, Christine Snow, and Kirstin Burdette.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott was ‘‘stoked he took the leap’’ to temporarily trade his mayoral robe for an alien costume for the fun event.

‘‘The costume was certainly turning a few heads.

‘‘It was a great bunch of people, real good camaraderie, and for such a great cause,’’ he said.

Riding a second-hand scooter bought specifically for the event, Mr Scott won best dressed with his inflated green passenger.

The scooter, now in storage, may appear again for a father and son ride in 2028.

Ms Clay said she was impressed how Rapid Relief and the SH99 communities had embraced the event— openly welcoming the throng of 400 riders and support crews passing through.

“So, so hospitable — I can’t say thank you enough.’’

The SH99 route through Orepuki and Tuatapere, coupled well with perfect weather to set riders up for a smooth day.

Setting out from Teretonga to Te Anau via the Southern Scenic Route are 172 riders on Saturday's 2026 Southern Scooter Challenge.

‘‘The scenery, the road itself is good. . .so nice to ride on and the destination at the end being Te Anau, still in Southland — it just makes sense.’’

All the 50cc scooters managed the big challenge — the Blackmount Hill— without having to push their bike over the summit.

‘‘I was pleasantly surprised. Some were slow at the top, but they were still hanging in there.”

“Flat tyres [were] a hot topic . . .the majority of the breakdowns were because of flat tyres.”.

Many riders were long-time supporters of the event, including the Where’s Wally crew from Dunedin and Roxburgh.

Where’s Wally rider Raewyn Bell, of Dunedin, was thrilled to take part in her eighth ride and pleased the swarm of bikes had traded Queenstown’s traffic for Fiordland’s tranquility.

Challenge riders had arrived from around the nation, including Thames, Canterbury and Otago who came to take part in the event which had raised more than $500,000 over the past eight events and 16-year history.

Prizes were awarded to: Blooper of the day: went to the rider who asked to pump up his back tyre after just one lap of Teretonga — but he did finish in Te Anau with the remaining riders. Best dressed team: Scoots Happening— for their ‘‘hideous yellow jumpsuits.’’ Best dressed individual: Mayor Rob Scott with his blown-up alien. “Sometimes . . .his alien wasn’t looking very healthy — quite flat and bent over.”

- Toni McDonald