Serious crash closes SH94

Emergency services have been called to reports of a serious crash on State Highway 94 between Milford and Te Anau.

The crash was reported to police at 11.55am today.

In a statement this afternoon, police said initial reports were that a van had rolled and several people were injured.

The New Zealand Transport Agency/ Waka Kotahi said the road was closed between Deer Flat and Knobs Flat.

The Southland highway was blocked in both directions and expected to remain so for some time.

There is already significant traffic backed up on either side of the crash scene.

Motorists planning to travel between Milford and Te Anau were advised to delay travel.