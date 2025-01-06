Southland council shames 'brainless numpty' toilet vandals

Vandals flung toilet paper throughout Riverton's new $620,000 public toilets. Photo: Supplied / Southland District Council

The Southland District Council has publicly shamed the "brainless numpty" who vandalised Riverton's new $620,000 public toilets overnight.

After discovering wet toilet paper flung throughout the facility council staff posted a sassy message on social media today to those responsible for the "disgusting mess".

"I hope next time you are in desperate need of a public toilet there isn't a scrap of toilet paper to wipe your butt," the post read.

It was not the first time the toilet had been targeted.

"Look at the disgusting mess which greeted the cleaner at the Taramea Bay toilets in Riverton-Aparima this morning. The second time is as many weeks!" the post went on.

"To see the community's newest facilities treated like this by some brainless numpty (or numpties if plural is appropriate) is incredibly disappointing. Next time, show some damn respect."

Vandals leave wet toilet paper stuck to the walls of Riverton's new $620,000 public toilets. Photo: Supplied / Southland District Council

Southland District Council's public toilets in Lumsden had also been the target of regular vandalism.

A council spokesperson said they were not aware of any other facilities being targeted on this occasion.

The spokesperson said they were also unaware if the matter was reported to police but it was often difficult to identify and catch vandals as they carried out their acts under the cover of darkness.