Anchors aweigh at boating expo

More than 120 boats will be on display at Rock 90.8 Southland Boat Show on the weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland’s exceptional coastline, lakes, and rivers have inspired one of the highlights of the local calendar.

Every second year, ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill is transformed into a boating haven.

The eagerly awaited Rock 90.8 Southland Boat Show takes place there again on August 12 and 13, proudly presented by the Southland Trailer Yacht Squadron.

From 10am to 6pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday, everyone interested in messing about in boats can meet up with like-minded people to see the latest products and services.

Not only is Southland known for its abundance of recreational boating activities, it is also renowned as a boat manufacturing centre.

"We are incredibly lucky to have world-class boat manufacturing based right here in Southland," boat show manager Doug Riley said.

That made it both logical and practical for manufacturers and retail businesses to hold the show in Invercargill, he said.

"It offers a really viable option for showcasing new models in an industry so well represented here in Southland.

"The new boats we are seeing come through now are top-of-the line quality and so luxurious.

"They are improving all the time.

"The boats also have many more of the home comforts on board."

The design specifications were not the only elements on an upward trajectory, Mr Riley said — the technology was, too.

"One of the really exciting things we see is how all the onboard technology that has been introduced to the industry integrates so well with each other."

The show has proved to be highly successful for both the industry and the people of Southland.

"We always make sure the profits from the Southland Boat Show are put back into the connected Southland boating community," Mr Riley said.

"Some of the past support we have been able to give from the show are things like contributing to the installation of a VHF repeater station to the Riverton Coastguard, funding personal location devices for the Bluff Coastguard, purchasing lifejackets for Te Anau Primary School, and pest control traps on Pomona Island [Lake Manapouri]."

Traditionally, the Southland Boat Show was popular with the region’s population, Mr Riley said.

The ILT Stadium Southland offers a modern and comfortable venue where people can relax and take their time checking out what the exhibitors have to offer.

"We are looking forward to setting a new attendance record this year and see our local business well supported."

The 2023 show will have more than 70 exhibits displaying more than 125 boats.