Another small leap for Bushy Point project

Community members take part in a restoration project at Bushy Point, Otatara, last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Invercargill native restoration project has taken another leap forward.

About 50 people gathered to plant native trees and shrubs on the annual community planting day for the Bushy Point restoration project at Otatara last Sunday.

About 1000 trees and shrubs were planted throughout the day.

Since the launch of the project in 2000, more than 34,000 trees have been planted at Bushy Point on the edge of the New River Estuary.

Bushy Point caretaker Barry Smith said the aim of the project was to restore 14ha of exotic pasture between two remnants of nationally significant native Totara forest to provide a habitat linkage for native birds and to enhance existing forest remnants and other ecosystems.

"The project is progressively turning an area of exotic grasses into a functioning, self-sustaining native ecosystem with recreational and educational opportunities that can be enjoyed by the public of Otatara and Invercargill for the future," he said.

The project is managed by the Committee of the Otatara Landcare Group, an Incorporated Society established in 1999, under a management agreement with the Department of Conservation, which administers the land as part of New Zealand’s Conservation estate.

Two Invercargill churches, Invercargill Central Baptist and Rosedale Bible Chapel, helped as part of their ‘Serve the City’ Sunday, along with Southland Tramping Club members

