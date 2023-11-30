Art therapy benefits stroke survivors

Southland artist Margaret Palmer-McKenzie (second left) with a group of stroke survivors and their art at Arts Murihiku on Monday. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

Dabbling in painting with acrylics has helped a Southland woman recover from a stroke.

Linzi Turner suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2015 that led to her becoming paralysed on both sides of her body.

Being housebound, she decided to pick up a brush and start painting in 2017.

She said before she knew it, a year had gone by and she found herself thinking straighter, lasting longer through her day without fatigue and being able to do things like type on a keyboard again.

On Mondays, Ms Turner helps organise workshops in Invercargill for stroke survivors like herself at Arts Murihiku in Forth St, where they meet and paint over a cup of tea.

"A lot of people who have had a stroke won’t go out and mingle so I thought with art — one, it’s therapeutic and helps with rehabilitation and depression but it also gives others outside something to focus on other than ‘sorry you’ve had a stroke’.

"It’s so good for the mind and hand co-ordination; the finer motor skills start to fire up and I think that’s important for us who have had stroke."

Ms Turner said painting distracted her from thinking about what she could no longer do.

"Now I feel like there are a few more things I can do and it’s proven every day."

She said doctors had been impressed by her improvement so far and she wanted more people who had had a stroke in the past to reap the benefits of painting.

"I believe there’s a lot more people who don’t realise and that’s why I’d like to bring them into this world.

"People will eventually recover if they are allowed to have stimulation and not shut away in a house somewhere or a hospital ward."

Last Monday the group had Southland artist Margaret Palmer-McKenzie teach them a few techniques with water colours.

The group had two more lessons to go this year but would reconvene next year and was welcoming to new members.