Bluff Music Festival looms

The Summer Sounds Bluff Music Festival is back for 2025.

The popular event will return to Argyle Park in Bluff on Sunday, January 26.

Argyle Park is located at the eastern end of Bluff adjacent to the Bluff Camping Ground, bordered by Athelney, Gregory, Burrows and Tone Sts, close to and accessible from State Highway 1.

The concert will take place at the new venue from 2pm.

Performers will be announced in the near future.

The event is smoke, vape and alcohol free.

Summer Sounds is a Bluff Promotions event with the support of the Creative Communities Scheme, Bluff Engineering & Welding, i Hire Invercargill and ICC Parks.