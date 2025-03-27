Fabulous fabric focus of fundraising events

Stitch Kitchen co-founder and operations manager Fiona Jenkin is looking forward to hosting two fabric-related events during next week’s iD Dunedin Fashion Week. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Fabulous fabric will be the focus of two fundraising events hosted by Dunedin charity and community sewing space Stitch Kitchen during iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

Stitch Kitchen co-founder and operations manager Fiona Jenkin said fabrics and other sewing items donated to the charity by the community over the past year would feature in the public events at the organisation’s Princes St headquarters.

The Autumn Fabric Sale Preview, to be held next Thursday from 5.30pm-7pm, would feature a "carefully curated" collection of vintage and contemporary fabrics, patterns, trims and notions, along with drinks and nibbles and a talk by designer Sandra Tupu of Flying Fox Clothing.

"We have been sorting out some very special fabrics and items for that event, including silks and vintage trims, and even vintage dress patterns from the 1940s," Ms Jenkin said.

"It’s a very nice way to celebrate the special nature of iD Fashion Week, and to highlight our upcoming fabric sale at the same time.

"Everyone is welcome."

Following the preview, Stitch Kitchen will move straight into its popular Autumn Fabric Sale Fundraiser, which will run from next Friday to Sunday at its 474 Princes St premises.

The sale will include an enormous selection of donated fabrics, patterns, yards, embroidery supplies and much more.

"We have about 2000kg of fabrics and notions of all descriptions here and ready to go in the sale — all donated by the public from their own collections," Ms Jenkin said.

"It will be a great opportunity for local sewing and stitching fans to stock up for their winter projects."

Stitch Kitchen is a charitable trust established in 2015 with the mission to inspire and build community through creative practices, while reducing textile waste and its impact on our environment.

Along with its enormous collection of fabrics, the charity also hosts mending workshops and sewing classes.

All funds raised through the fabric sale and preview will go towards covering Stitch Kitchen running costs.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz