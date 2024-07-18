Board votes against replacing cameras

Ageing CCTV cameras will not be replaced in Winton, despite community and police support for the crime-fighting tool.

Last month, Oreti Community Board voted against replacing four cameras and adding two new ones in the town.

The decision was made despite a large community push for the upgrades to be made, including support from the police.

It ended a six-month saga, which Southland district councillor Darren Frazer — an appointee to the board — said had drawn a large amount of interest.

"I haven’t seen as much community feedback on any issue on a community board as this one, in seven years on council."

The issue began in December when the board passed a resolution to remove the CCTV project from the long-term plan, saving a budgeted $40,000.

In April, a chairperson’s report said the cameras were eliciting a lot of feedback and emails, prompting the board to revisit the matter.

The same month, the results of a community survey were presented to the board.

It showed 198 people supported the cameras.

Five were in opposition, and one was keen to split costs, according to a council report.

Information from the survey undertaken by Winton Area Promotions said the existing cameras had been bought second-hand by the board in 2015 and were coming to the end of their life.

On June 24, the matter was again discussed at a community board meeting with a recommendation from Southland District Council staff that cameras and associated IT infrastructure be installed at six locations across Winton.

But it was ultimately stymied, five votes to three, which Cr Frazer said had left the community feeling disappointed.

"It’s obviously not what the bulk of the community want.

"It’s disappointing ... but it is what it is.

"[We] have to move on and talk about the next issue."

While Winton was not "the crime centre of New Zealand", there were still issues, including graffiti.

While he knew some would be in support of the decision, he was yet to meet those people.

"People are really disappointed and not happy about the decision.

"I haven’t had anybody personally come to me and say ‘great decision, you did the right thing’.

"Personal concerns about privacy trumped general community feedback."

He was joined in his support for the installation of the cameras by board chairman Colin Smith and deputy chairman Philip Dobson.

Those in opposition included board members Dave Diack, Chris Herud, Karen Maw, Katie Allan and Tracy Kennedy.

Council staff had received two estimates for installing CCTV, ranging from $16,000 to $44,000, excluding GST.

Western Southland sub area response manager Senior Sergeant Peter Graham said upgrading crime prevention cameras was an excellent tool for keeping residents and businesses safe.

They could be used to prevent incidents and help identify offenders and vehicles.

The feed from the cameras is sent to the Winton Police station. — LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.