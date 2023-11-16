Busy few months of racing ahead at Teretonga Park

After the Teretonga Park motor racing season got under way with the annual endurance event in September the remaining meetings of the season are scheduled in quick succession from December until March.

First up is a massive two-day programme of racing over the weekend of December 2-3.

Many of the South Island’s best racing classes are on show with the mighty OSCA Super Saloons, Pre 78 Classic Saloons, South Island Formula Fords, Pro 8 Saloons NZ, Pre 65 Saloons, NZ Six Saloons, Mini 7 South, SS Cup, the 2K Cup South Island and Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons all present on a full, action-packed two-day programme.

In the New Year the club is planning a club day of racing for Saturday, January 21, before the two biggest dates of the season.

February will see the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest from February 16-18. Formula Junior returns with a contingent of international drivers along with pre 1978 classic saloons, the Historic & Vintage Racing Association, vintage racing cars, classic saloons, sports cars, racing cars plus the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons.

Another of the most popular events of the season, Southern Thunder, will bring down the curtain on the motor racing season at Teretonga Park. Headlined by the New Zealand Super Truck Championship and Mobil 1 Mainland Muscle Cars, the event is always a popular one on the annual motor racing calendar.

Scheduled for the weekend of March 15-17, the event will feature several supporting classes including Pre 65 Saloons, NZ6 Saloons, the MX5 Heritage Cup, Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons plus the annual one-hour race.

In addition to the motor racing programme at Teretonga Park, the Southland Sports Car Club will also host the Motorsport New Zealand National ClubSport Championships over the weekend of January 27-28, showcasing some of the finest exponents of entry level motorsport from all over New Zealand.

- By Lindsay Beer