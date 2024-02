Luella Penniall with her Best in Show, a 1949 Mercury two-door hardtop coupe, at the Southern Grilles and Gasoline Car and Bike Show held at Collegiate Rugby Grounds in Invercargill on Saturday.

PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON Neil Carstairs with his FXDC Superglide 1584cc and Cyndi Carstairs with her FXD Superglide 1584cc.

Luella Penniall with her Best in Show, a 1949 Mercury two-door hardtop coupe, at the Southern Grilles and Gasoline Car and Bike Show held at Collegiate Rugby club in Invercargill on Saturday.