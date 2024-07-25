Celebration of community

Among the children who performed at Colombian Independence Day in Invercargill were (from left) Alisson Sinisterra, John Rosso, Deborah Largacha, Miguel Guevara Darlin and Luis Asprilla. PHOTO: GUSTAVO RODRIGUEZ/SUPPLIED

Traditional dancing, brilliant colour and plenty of food.

The Southland community came together to celebrate the Colombian Independence Day at Salvation Army rooms last Saturday.

The event was held on the same day the milestone is celebrated in the South American’ country.

MAR Colombia chairwoman Andrea Murrell said the festivities attracted hundreds of people from Colombia who had been living in the region, as well as Kiwis who wanted to have a taste and experience the culture.

"I think the most important thing about the day is about the children, because the children don't get to see this colour and dances and all that, so they get super excited doing this.

"Each year we have more kids participating. So it's quite important. They feel very excited to better understand where they come from and the community loves it as well."

She believed there were about 200 Colombian nationals living in Southland.

Mrs Murrell said this year a refugee lead committee had the task of organising the event — making the decorations, the entertainment and the food.

There were performances by the traditional dance groups Patriotica and Marimba & Folklore.

"I feel seriously proud. This is like the pinnacle of any organisation that does anything for a community, because it was members of the refugee community that approached us and it was only to give them guidance, and obviously to support them money-wise and to find the funding to be able to buy the food.

"But the decoration was picked by them, the performances, the menu —they cook everything in their houses. I think that is why the event was so special."