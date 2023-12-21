City to celebrate with street party

Melwin Mathew (left) and Jugal Parmar are looking forward to an exciting New Year’s Eve party in Invercargill in less than two weeks.

Glam it up for Invercargill’s New Year’s Party on Don St.

After a time away, the city’s New Year’s Eve street party is coming back.

Great South announced on Monday the party would take place on Don St, from 5pm-12.30am.

With support from the Invercargill City Council and Great South, Jamm Events will co-ordinate the event.

Jamm Events event manager Melwin Mathew said there had not been a New Year’s Party in a while so working together with the council and Great South to put this on was a great opportunity.

Friends and family can shimmy into the new year to the sounds of El Scratcho Band and listen to the beats of DJs Quine and Dom.

A performance by Invercargill Filipino dance troupe Moves On The Street should get the party dwellers up on their feet.

"It’s an all-ages event, open for all. If you’re in your 20s, if you’re a parent with children, if you’re retired — whatever age you are there’ll be something for you at this event."

By Nina Tapu