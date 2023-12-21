City to celebrate with street party

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After a time away, the city’s New Year’s Eve street party is coming back.
Great South announced on Monday the party would take place on Don St, from 5pm-12.30am.
With support from the Invercargill City Council and Great South, Jamm Events will co-ordinate the event.
Jamm Events event manager Melwin Mathew said there had not been a New Year’s Party in a while so working together with the council and Great South to put this on was a great opportunity.
Friends and family can shimmy into the new year to the sounds of El Scratcho Band and listen to the beats of DJs Quine and Dom.
A performance by Invercargill Filipino dance troupe Moves On The Street should get the party dwellers up on their feet.
"It’s an all-ages event, open for all. If you’re in your 20s, if you’re a parent with children, if you’re retired — whatever age you are there’ll be something for you at this event."
By Nina Tapu