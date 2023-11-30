Crowd gathers for peace vigil

Southlanders gathered at Invercargill’s Gala St reserve for a vigil for peace in Palestine last Friday. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

More than 100 Southlanders gathered at a vigil for peace in Gaza in Invercargill, while about 15 people stood in support for Israel about 50m away last Friday.

Former Invercargill deputy mayor Rebecca Amundsen said people at the Gala St reserve there in solidarity with Palestine wanted to join the rest of the country in sending a message to the government to call for a ceasefire in Palestine.

Ms Amundsen said people could sign pre-drafted letters or write their own.

She said everyone had the right to stand up for what they believed in and she was fine with the Israel supporters as long as everyone remained peaceful.

Southland Mosque imam Reza Abdul-Jabbar said the indiscriminate bombings in schools, hospitals and places of worship in Israel was not acceptable and it was important as human beings to stand up against oppression for all people.

An Israel supporter, Grant Meyer, said they had organised to come to the reserve after hearing about the vigil.

Another Israel supporter said New Zealanders could not do much, but could stand against terrorism.

He said he would not call for a ceasefire because the instigator of the terrorist attacks needed to be held accountable.