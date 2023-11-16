Dementia care concerns in region

A whistleblowing clinician has lifted the lid on the dire state of dementia care in Southland, revealing cases of assault and police being called in to de-escalate dangerous behaviour.

The "serious harm" caused by a lack of aged psychiatric care in the region was detailed in a letter by aged care commissioner Carolyn Cooper calling for "urgent attention" by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ).

She had been contacted by a clinician raising concerns, who provided examples including physical assault and possible sexual assault, the letter said.

HNZ chief executive Margie Apa said she was also concerned, and HNZ was working to try to resolve the complex issue.

The commissioner said a clinician had provided case studies where serious harm had occurred due to lack of appropriate care options.

"This includes physical assault, possible sexual assault of a resident in a care home and police involvement to de-escalate threatening and dangerous behaviours.

"The clinician has also detailed how the lack of access to appropriate care and facilities for people with dementia has resulted in the increased use of sedative medication to manage their behaviour in the community or inappropriate care settings."

The lack of inpatient and aged residential care (ARC) beds for those needing psychiatric care was specified as a concern, along with access to psychogeriatricians.

The commissioner was also concerned that, to the best of her knowledge, no private provider was including psychogeriatric level care when building new facilities, despite the ageing population.

People with dementia were among the most vulnerable in the health and disability system, and often not in a position to advocate for themselves, she said.

The clinician, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was the only psychogeriatrician servicing Southland.

He did not live in the region, but travelled there for three days every two weeks.

It was an "absolutely tragic" situation, with some people being sent hours away from their homes and family for care, he said.