Drunk bus driver crashed van

A drunk bus driver was on her way to pick up passengers when she crashed a van into a mound, a court has heard.

Tara Rose MacDonald, 41, appeared in the Invercargill District Court last week and pleaded guilty to operating a transport service while intoxicated.

The court heard on December 1, the defendant had been drinking wine with her friends. She drove a work van towards Queenstown and at the Five Rivers intersection, she drove straight ahead and crashed into a bank.

An evidential test revealed a breath-alcohol level of 995mcg — almost four times the legal limit.

MacDonald told police she was driving to pick up three guests and take them to Te Anau that morning. Court documents list the defendant’s occupation as "bus driver".

Community Magistrate Elder Robati fined MacDonald $1100 and ordered her to pay court costs of $130.

He disqualified her from driving for 28 days, after which she will be subject to alcohol interlock provisions.