Emergency pod in place for community

At the opening of the emergency pod at the Riverton Racecourse last week are (from left) Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka representative Teoti Jardine, Te Puni Kokiri team leader Jan Ormsby, Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka general manager Riki Dallas, Riverton Racecourse president Trevor Brown, Police constable Nigel Watkinson, of Otautau, and Te Ao Marama Inc and Mana Whenua emergency facilitator Angie Hopkinson. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Ōraka-Aparima Rūnaka hosted a small gathering at the Riverton Racecourse for the opening of an emergency pod last week.

Riverton local and Kai Tahu kaumātua Teoti Jardine led the blessing for the occasion with a karakia.

Ōraka-Aparima Rūnaka strengthened its commitment to community resilience by acquiring an emergency and disaster response pod (EPOD), strategically positioned to serve Aparima and the wider area.

The emergency pod, installed at Riverton Racecourse, will play a critical role in enhancing emergency preparedness and response efforts in the region.

"The decision to place the emergency pod at this central location ensured that the community has swift and efficient access to vital resources during times of need," Rūnaka Kaihautū general manager Riki Dallas said.

"It was important to us that the pod be available to the whole community, rather than being based at our marae at Ōraka Colac Bay.

"Living in a coastal community, we understand our exposure to natural hazards and it’s important that we are ready to help each other.

"This emergency pod will help with that."

The proactive move was welcomed by Emergency Management Southland (EMS) manager Aly Curd who also felt grateful for the rūnaka’s collaborative efforts "and their dedication to strengthening community resilience".

As flooding events became more frequent and the threat of an Alpine Fault rupture loomed, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Te Puni Kōkiri have collaborated to supply 18 Ngāi Tahu Papatipu Rūnanga marae and six maata waka (urban) marae with emergency pods.

"Having all the partner agencies, the first responders, the racecourse, work with Kai Tahu, the rūnaka, mana whenua and EMS — this has all come about to tautoko our tamariki,our community and our whanau, and I’m here to drive this and support you all," Te Ao Marama Inc and mana whenua emergency facilitator Angie Hopkinson said.