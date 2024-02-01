Former Southlander steps up in NZ motocross scene

Former Southlander Seth Morrow is making a splash in the national motocross scene. PHOTO: ANDY MCGECHAN

Former Southlander Seth Morrow says part of the reason he and his family moved from Invercargill to Auckland was to strengthen his position on the motocross scene.

And that move looks like it may be paying off.

Now based in Silverdale, Morrow impressed at the 61st annual New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville last weekend. The event is the biggest and best stand-alone motocross event in New Zealand.

Morrow won the junior 15-16 years’ 125cc class on Saturday and then backed that up by finishing third overall in the senior 125cc class the following day.

At just 15 years of age, the slim frame of this teenager may be deceiving because he packs a tonne of talent, energy and enthusiasm into it.

"We moved north from Invercargill about a year ago now and that was for me to get into some tougher racing. The CML GASGAS Racing Team is based here and that helps too," he said.

"It was good to secure a win in the junior 125cc class overall, even after it bucketed down with rain, and I just had to ride smart, not push it too hard,” he said, although he eventually won all three races on Saturday.

Even if he had slipped to second or third in that final race, it was likely still enough to wrap up the class win.

"I’m loving the bike and I can’t thank (team manager) Karl Brabant enough for all that he does for me and the rest of the team too.”