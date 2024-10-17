Great Little Train Show back again with big following

Mike Pero agent Peter Driver is impressed with the Hornby Train set, worth about $300, to be given away to one lucky Southland Express winner. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Toot-toot — a big head of steam is building for the annual Surrey Park gathering of the Great Little Train Show at Labour Weekend.

Southland Society of Model Engineers promotions co-ordinator Jon Irving said many Southlanders looked forward to this event each year, especially model train enthusiasts, young and old.

Each year, 4000-5000 people attended the event over the two days, he said.

One of the highlights of the annual event was the opportunity to take young people on an outdoor model train excursion.

"The Great Little Train Show is truly one of those events that tends to stick in children’s memories. They remember chuffing around the track with mum or dad tucked behind them. It has a way of putting them right into the middle of their own Thomas the Tank Engine story."

In addition to the train rides there will be a massive exhibition of multi-gauge models on display over two halls, including 3.5”, 5” and 7.25” gauge railways.

More than 30 different displays and traders will be on site during the weekend to share their passion and hobby with other model enthusiasts.

``There is always something to learn from our model builders. It’s truly fascinating what they are able to construct and the techniques they have developed to construct some absolutely captivating scenes."

The traders and model builders are always ready to share all their tips and tricks they have learned about model building to those interested in getting into the hobby.

“It’s such a great, affordable family day out. A family entry fee (two adults and three children) is only $15 which works out at $3 per person, which doesn’t hit the family budget too much. So, the kids get to have a really memorable outing without breaking the bank."

The adult entry fee is $8 per person while children up to 14 pay $2.

"We are a not-for-profit organisation, so our charges are set to cover our costs and keep things affordable for families," Mr Irving said.

Rides on the outdoor railway only cost $2 each.

Food and treat vendors will also be on-site to top up any hungry visitor.

The club owns two locomotives and seven riding cars.

Steam, petrol and electric powered locomotives provide essential visitor entertainment.

“The annual exhibition is not just all about the trains either. We’ve got a pond in the middle of our outdoor model train track which is perfect for remote controlled little boats."

"Children adore being able to manoeuvre the little boats around the pond. They get a real kick out of it. You can’t put a price on that sort of happiness."

Make time this Labour Weekend to shuffle the agenda and chuff the family caboose along to the Surrey Park venue between Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Win prizes!

Thanks to the Southland Society of Model Engineers, the Southland Express is giving away a Hornby train set (pictured above) and five family passes to the Great Little Train Show at Labour Weekend.

To be in to win, email your name, contact phone number and the correct answers to the following questions to win@southlandexpress.co.nz by 5pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Family pass:

What is the name of the train that travels between Greymouth and Christchurch?

For the train set:

Where would you find the world's fastest train?

What is its name?

What is its maximum operating speed?

By Toni McDonald