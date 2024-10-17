Hillside to celebrate upgrades

Lachie Martin, 13, (left) and Lochlan Davidson, 12, enjoy learning in the breakout space at Hillside Primary School. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Hillside Primary School will hold a grand opening on Saturday to celebrate its upgrades.

Revamps to the Browns primary school were carried out in two phases since the end of 2021 and were finally completed early this year.

"The celebration is a formal way of sharing this new phase in our school’s development with our school and local community," Hillside Primary School principal Tina Shaw said.

"The children will be sharing the different work they do in school.

"We have invited our school community, past students, past staff and past board members to come and enjoy our new building with us."

Phase one of the upgrade started with the refurbishment of the two classrooms, which began at the end of 2021 and was finished by the start of school in 2022.

The kura now has a couple of very modern learning environments they are "very excited" to work in.

The Hillside Primary School junior room upgrade.

Phase two started in 2023.

After this phase, Hillside now has a brand new, comfortable, spacious and modern library, which doubles as a gathering place for school assemblies and activities.

"Each classroom now has an accompanying breakout room where individual students and groups can work in a supported way," Ms Shaw said.

"This extra teaching space has been of a great benefit for staff and students."

Hillside Primary School staff and students are proud and excited to show off their new school building and look forward to showing the community around the many upgraded spaces.

Party time

■Hillside Primary School, Browns, grand opening

■Saturday, October 19, 11am to 2pm

■Refreshments provided

■For upgrade celebration details call: (03) 236-4090