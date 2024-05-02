Jakob has high hopes for Aus

Central Southland College trampolinist Jakob Anderson, 15, has been selected to represent New Zealand at the Australian nationals in May. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Jakob Anderson’s leap of faith into competitive double mini-trampolining has landed him a place on the national team competing at the Australian Nations on the Gold Coast on May 18.

The Australian-born Central Southland College Year 11 pupil shifted competition codes from men’s artistic gymnastics to trampolining six years ago.

His change has already earned him multiple medal placements in the Tauranga-based nationals last year in all three trampoline codes: double mini, tumbling and trampoline.

It will be the first time the 15-year-old has travelled unaccompanied.

His mother Rachel Anderson-Evans said her son would be briefly staying with his grandparents in Auckland then travelling with the other two under-17 men's team members on May 16 to the Gold Coast.

"We only found out 10 days ago he was going, so it’s been a quick turn around."

His Australian-based grandparents are coming from Perth to be part of his cheer-leading squad

Anderson is only one of three young people in Southland in the sporting code and their founding coach’s move to Wanaka has added some training and development limitations.

If Anderson is to continue his development, he will need access to top end coaches in the code, which may include multiple trips to Wanaka or Christchurch.

Trips to Wanaka are being taken as often as possible to provide important coaching opportunities.

The family is fundraising to meet the costs of international competition.

Mrs Anderson-Evans said trampolining was a popular sport for gymnasts to transfer to as the training hours were not as intense but judging was more specific when it came to executing "tight form".

"They struggle with things like that because its not so much a thing for artistic gymnasts."

"They [trampoliners] lose marks a lot more than they would in the artistic gymnastics,"

Being Australian-born and New Zealand-based, it is exciting to reach national representative level.

He has already met the other New Zealand competitors and coach, but not the Australian team.

Jakob plans to "play it cool" until the competition to prevent aggravating a recent minor heel injury.

- By Toni McDonald