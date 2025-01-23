Mayor calls for future consultation on Act

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark has penned a strongly worded letter to the government about changes to waste policy, calling for consultation in future decision-making.

The mayor's letter was approved this week by the council's infrastructure and projects committee ahead of delivery to the Prime Minister and a number of ministers.

Mr Clark said in the letter he was concerned about a "lack of transparency" surrounding changes to the Waste Minimisation Act, which he felt were driven by the government's focus on saving.

"This fiscal motivation appears to have taken precedence over the Act's original intent to support waste minimisation and deliver meaningful environmental outcomes," he wrote.

The amendments came into effect in July 2024 and included broadening the levy's scope, enabling the environment minister to approve projects to remediate contaminated sites, and a second phase of changes to levy rates.

As it stands, half of the levy goes to councils while the other half goes to emergency waste, environmental activities, government funds and a work programme.

A report prepared on Tuesday's committee meeting said industry body WasteMINZ was very concerned by the government's lack of consultation in reviewing the Act.

The body requested councils write letters to the government supporting consultation in future reviews.

Mr Clark took that opportunity, asking that the government make no changes to the Act or levies outside of a full review and open debate.

He wanted to see the select committee involved next time, while calling for a full review.

"We believe that a full, transparent review of the WMA is necessary to ensure a balanced approach that reflects the needs of both central and local government as well as the waste and recycling sector on whole," he said.

A decision to send the letter was supported unanimously by councillors.

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds was contacted for comment, but could not provide a statement until she had received the letter.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.