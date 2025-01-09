Mystery death yields huge gift

The late Quinn McIntyre with his children, Ivy, 10, and Zac, 14. Photo: supplied

Southland man Quinn McIntyre’s tragic death last year has resulted in a huge gift for his family — knowledge.

And now his wife of 11 years, Stacey, along with "The Mighty Quinn Collective", is organising a massive fundraiser in Hāwea, coinciding with his birthday, proceeds of which will go to child health research charity Cure Kids.

Originally from Southland, Quinn, 42, had a couple of stints working for Queenstown’s council, initially for CivicCorp straight out of Otago University as an enforcement officer.

Four years ago, he set up environmental consultancy firm Enviroscope, based in Wānaka.

A former Arrowtown Premiers rugby player, the father of Zac and Ivy had played about eight minutes of rugby for Invercargill’s Waikiwi Rugby Club’s 125th jubilee on May 18, his third game in about a month.

Stacey, 40, said Quinn had started training again, was fit and healthy, and "just on that rugby buzz, and having a great time with his mates".

That night, Quinn ended up Invercargill’s Northern Tavern in Invercargill.

About 9.25am the following morning, his body was found, by a close friend, near the intersection of Sydney and St Andrew streets.

His death was not suspicious and the case was referred to the coroner.

Stacey said Quinn’s death was a "medical mystery" because he had a "negative autopsy".

"Which means, basically, he was just a beautiful, healthy man on paper — they could not find any medical reason why he died.

"He had no symptoms, he had no medical history ... he didn’t have a heart attack ... he had no disease."

Stacey, a nurse of 20 years, believed his death was caused by an electrical malfunction in the heart, known as an arrhythmia.

She subsequently had all his first-degree relatives tested.

His dad, Brent, has since been diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome, which can be hereditary,while Ivy has Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, which is congenital.

Both can be fatal.

"Unfortunately for Quinn, he probably did have something like that underlying, and the first time it ever manifested, it resulted in death," Stacey said.

"It just happened in the worst possible place, at the worst time — as he’s outside, by himself.

"Had it happened inside the pub, we may have had a different story on our hands, because there would have been a defibrillator inside, and that’s what you need."

Quinn’s death has been referred to Auckland’s Cardiac Inherited Disease Group, a team of specialist doctors and researchers.

His family is now on their register, and will be followed and tested.

Stacey said Quinn’s father’s condition could be treated with medication and managed.

And while Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, an extra electrical pathway between the top and bottom of the heart which can cause the electricity to get out of synch, can be "100% cured", in Ivy’s case, that is not possible because hers is in "the power station" of the heart.

"It was really deflating to be told, ‘we’re sorry, we can’t cure it, she has to live with it now’.

"So we send Ivy to playdates with a defibrillator — that’s her life."

They decided to reboot "Quinnchella", a music-themed festival Stacey threw for Quinn’s 40th birthday, to make one milestone a celebration.

The January 25 event, being held at the Hāwea Hotel, aims to raise at least $40,000 for Cure Kids. That money will be ring-fenced for a research project into early detection and intervention for cardiac arrhythmia and inherited cardiac conditions.

The entertainment lineup includes Canterbury band, Pieces of Molly, Melbourne’s Matt Joe Gow, fellow Australian Levi Smith — Quinn’s cousin, Southland’s Lachie Hayes, who’s just released a new single, and Flat Out, a band comprising four of Quinn’s mates.

Stacey said she had been "blown away" by people’s generosity.

"I think it’s also because Quinn was good, too.

"He was such a larger-than-life character."

Stacey said Zac, who will follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Southland Boys’ High this year, and Ivy are proving "incredibly resilient".

However, "it’s bloody hard", she said.

"He was such a good dad; they just adored their father.

"I know he’s left an incredible mark on his children, but I just am so sad for all those other things that they’re going to miss out on.

"Ivy loves Lego, and she’s building a wee Lego creation and she looks up and goes, ‘Mum, you know when you get married ... you know how your dad walks you down the aisle ... who’s going to walk me now that daddy can’t?’

"It’s put them on a different pathway now that they just don’t deserve to be on at such a young age.

"But they blow me away, constantly — they are my rocks and they inspire me to keep doing what I’m doing every day."

Tickets for Quinnchella cost from $120, with transport add-ons, via quinnchella.curekids.org.nz.

The event includes an auction, for which items are being sought.