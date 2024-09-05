No fixes leave residents trapped

The coastal community of Bluecliffs in Southland is worried their cribs will be eroded into the sea. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Residents of a small Southland hamlet hammered by coastal erosion are living in limbo, as the river next to their properties inches closer.

In February, Bluecliffs entered a state of emergency after the Waiau River ate away at the bank and began to threaten properties.

But following a March meeting in nearby Tūātapere, hosted by key stakeholders, hope of a solution also began to erode.

Further attempts at cutting into the river bar were viewed as unlikely to succeed, and other works came with a high price tag.

Five months on from that meeting, some residents are none the wiser about their precarious situation, or what the future will look like.

Uli Sirch has lived at Bluecliffs Beach for about 30 years and runs a honey business from her property.

She has no plans to leave — in part because it would not be possible.

"Nobody would buy [my house] in their right mind, because the threat is right there and nothing has been fixed.

"My plan is that I stay here until things change dramatically."

Mrs Sirch was a strong voice amid the township’s state of emergency during February and March.

At one point she made headlines after saying she had no plans to heed an evacuation call so an old dump site could be evacuated.

Dialogue with the council following the meeting had ground to a halt, leaving her hoping for the best, but planning for the worst.

"If it becomes dangerous, I’m obviously going to do something about it.

"[I’ll] start living in the shed, because it’s the closest to the road.

"Maybe [I’ll] have to buy a caravan.

"But at the moment, pretty much, I’m stuck.

"I have to stay here because I can’t sell and can’t go anywhere else."

Neighbour Joan Redpath is in a similar predicament at a home she has shared with her husband since the late 1970s.

Unable to afford a move, the couple have decided to stick it out and let nature take its course.

The council was not providing solutions or monetary assistance, but had told them they would help in other ways, she said.

"We’re over it. We’ve decided it’ll be what it’ll be. We can’t change it."

Despite about 20m-30m of land disappearing from the front of their property in the past year, the pair remained resolute.

Their future in Bluecliffs hangs in the balance, but they would be willing to live out of their caravan or shed if it came to it.

"You couldn’t sell [the house]. It’s valueless. But that’s life."

In response to questions, Southland Mayor Rob Scott said there had been no change to the situation at Bluecliffs, but monitoring was still being undertaken.

The council has offered property owners practical assistance to investigate buying adjoining land, but there has been little support.

"We understand the property owners’ concerns and appreciate that they are in a difficult position, but other than the assistance that has already been offered there is little more that we as a council can do."

The council has been in regular contact with some residents, but no financial assistance has been offered.

— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air