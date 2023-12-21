NZ clubsport champs coming to Southland

The best exponents of ClubSport — grassroots level motorsport competition — will come south at the end of January to contest the Motorsport New Zealand ClubSport Championship at Teretonga Park in Invercargill.

The championship will take place at the circuit over the weekend of January 27-28, starting with six Motorkhana tests on seal on the Saturday morning followed by a grass autocross that afternoon. Sunday will feature a bent sprint at the circuit.

Motorkhanas are run on a tight course around cones against the clock, with each competitor being given three runs at each test. The discipline is great to help a driver develop precision car control.

Autocross events are speed events, typically 1-2 minutes in length, once again run against the clock. After an Indian File familiarisation run competitors get three timed runs with their fastest time counting.

Drivers from 12 years of age and older regularly compete in ClubSport events subject to the consent of a parent or guardian.

Support for the Motorsport New Zealand ClubSport Championship 2024 comes from Discount Tyres & Wheel Alignments, Windsor Motors Honda and Ralston Sheetmetal.

By Lindsay Beer

Southland Sports Car Club

Publicity officer