Burton back for fifth season with Sharks

Alonzo Burton is the first player to be signed for the 2025 Southland Sharks squad. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO/SUPPLIED The Southland Sharks have announced their first player signing for the 2025 Sal's New Zealand National Basketball League, with confirmation Alonzo Burton will return for his fifth season with the southern franchise.

New Sharks head coach Jonathan Yim said it was no coincidence Burton was his team's first signing announcement.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Alonzo back to the team. He has been a cornerstone of the organisation both as a player and a leader. Zo has been an integral part of setting the standard for what it means to represent the Sharks," Yim said.

"As I've spoken with people around the organisation and the community, it's clear how much of an impact he has had beyond basketball. His commitment to giving back and dedicating time to the community reflects the character we value. We're excited to have him back in the fold and know he'll continue to make a difference both on and off the court," he said.

Burton, who captained the Sharks last season, sits in the top five overall for most games played (68) and points scored (835) in Sharks' history and he is excited at the prospect of adding to both tallies this year.

"I'm excited to be back with the Sharks for 2025. I love the facilities, the fan base and am really looking forward to getting back in the Shark Tank," Burton said.

"I can't wait to play for Jonathan (Yim). He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and is held in high regard by some of the best players and coaches in the world. With a new coach comes fresh ideas and new opportunity. I've had great conversations with him, and I love the vision and the direction he wants to head with the club, and I think the player development is going to be great.

"My focus for the off season hasn't really changed from previous years. Elite shape is a word that has been driven home by Jonathan, so the focus for me has been that and pushing the local talent, so we have a high standard leading into training camp and the season," Burton said.

"The goal for any competitive basketball player is to win and then win a championship. Team wise having a strong culture/identity and a `we before me' mindset. If we can come together as a group, be in elite shape, work hard, play together and celebrate each other's success, the rest will fall into place. Making that top six is a goal and then anything can happen from there," he said.

The Sharks will begin preseason preparations in earnest this month when coach Yim touches down from Los Angeles, while their first on-court steps will be made at the preseason Westside Blitz tournament in Greymouth and Westport from March 4.

The Sal's NBL tips off the following week, with the Sharks opening the season on the road in Dunedin against the Otago Nuggets on March 14. Their first home game is at ILT Stadium Southland on March 29 against the Manawatu Jets.

The team will play 11 games at home as part of an extended 22-game regular season, following the NBL's addition of the Auckland-based Indian Panthers for 2025. Season tickets will go on sale later this month. - APL