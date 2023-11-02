One prop to Rule them all - with a grin

New Zealand Black Ferns player Amy Rule takes a selfie with a fan after her team’s WXV1 match against Wales. PHOTOS: HAGEN HOPKINS — WORLD RUGBY/WORLD RUGBY VIA GETTY IMAGES

Amy Rule’s effervescent personality fills the room.

The Black Ferns prop has a cheeky smile as she sits down to front the media, full of laughter, and banters away with the room.

She hits back at the curly question of whether Queenstown is in Southland or Otago — her answer is Otago, for those curious, and accidentally starts a sing-a-long to Robbie Williams’ Angels — which came out in 1997, the last time the Black Ferns played in Dunedin — although she and team-mate Rosie Kelly struggle to remember the tune.

There is a light heartedness to the 23-year-old, who has become a force to be reckoned with in the front row since her international debut in 2021.

Rule, who grew up in Riverton, had plenty to be cheery about in Dunedin last week, as she prepared for the Black Ferns’ clash against Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium last Saturday.

It was a chance for Rule to play close to her home turf, and she expected a large turnout from her friends and family.

"I think during the World Cup the support the whole [of] Riverton had for me was incredible. So I think it’s cool that World Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, are bringing games down to the Deep South."

Rule started playing rugby in her final two years at Aparima College. But with the Riverton school not fielding a team, she joined Central Southland College, from where she was selected for the Otago Spirit.

She moved to Christchurch in 2019, joining Canterbury and Matatu — before being elevated internationally, and winning the World Cup last year.

When she initially joined the national squad, Rule was shy and happy to sit back and "let the legends do their thing".

But she had grown in the past two years among the young squad and focused on securing her job at tighthead.

Black Fern Ruby Tui celebrates with team-mate Amy Rule after scoring a try during the WXV1 match between New Zealand Black Ferns and Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

"Having that confidence to showcase what I’m all about on the field, but also try and do everything I can the best for the team. Putting out good performances and just nailing my role at set piece will be my priority."

Looking for more opportunities to develop, Rule headed across the ditch in April to link up with the Brumbies for the Super W after winning Super Rugby Aupiki with Matatu.

"I think it was a cool piece of new connections, different style of rugby, and it was cool for a leadership role for me.

"Over there is obviously a different set-up and resources, and all that. It was just really good for me to adapt and learn."

Rule drew on those experiences when she came up against a tough Wales forward pack — whom she scored against at the World Cup — in the Black Ferns’ 70-7 victory.

"They’re an exciting forward pack.

"Scrum’s my bread and butter — I’m up for the challenge and I’m excited."

Several thousand spectators turned out to the three Women’s XV rugby matches hosted at the stadium, with England beating Canada 45-12 on Friday, and in Saturday’s other match, Australia beating France 29-20.

"I think the people that do come, we have a real genuine connection to them.

‘‘I really want Southland, and Otago, to get into it. The last game we played down here was. . . 26 years ago. We’re just so fortunate to just be getting games in New Zealand, but the fans that do come are so special to us."

It was a big weekend for Southland propping royalty. Ethan de Groot played in his first World Cup final on Sunday — a special moment for the pair.

"We both actually come from Invercargill Blues Rugby Club, so they’re doing something right down there."