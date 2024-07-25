Prize winner

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Southland resident did not expect to walk away from the Southland Home Show as the winner of a new e-bike last week.

The Electrical Motor Vehicle Company ran a competition for patrons to win an e-bike as the company sponsored and ran a stall at the event.

The business received hundreds of entries and Pauline Lovett was happily surprised at winning her new Watt Wheels Civic LS e-bike — just in time for some crisp but sunny biking weather.

Electric Motor Vehicle Company sales manager Bob Turner and owner Alex de Boer wanted to thank George Owen for organising this year’s show and all those who entered and had a chat with them during the two-day event.

"It was a great turnout. Be sure to call in to the showroom for a look."