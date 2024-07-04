Queens Park retain lead despite loss

A Frank De Jong hat-trick and Matthew Winkel double gave Gore a massive 5-0 win over a depleted Queens Park, but Thistle saw red for the second week in a row in its game against Old Boys, with the Waverley Park men taking all three points.

This, in turn, allowed Queens Park to extend its lead at the top of the Donald Gray to five points.

Gore looked comfortable from the outset with Park on damage control from the opening whistle and De Jong put the home side ahead on the 10-minute mark. He added a second goal 14 minutes later to make it 2-0 at the break.

Gore pretty much carried on from where they left off in the second half, with Winkel popping up on the 53rd minute to grab the first of his two goals with De Jong grabbing his third with 20 minutes remaining

Winkel added to Park’s misery and rounded off a good home game for Gore, slotting home his second and Gore’s fifth with 13 minutes remaining.

The result meant a win for Thistle at Old Boys would close the gap at the top to two points, but again, discipline was a problem for the Turnbull Thomson men.

Old Boys started the game the stronger, with Hayden Edwards grabbing the first of his two goals with only five minutes gone, and A.J. Wilson doubled Old Boys’ lead 20 minutes later to give the visitors control.

Kevin Singh worked hard to get Thistle back in the game and threw them a lifeline, pulling a goal back as the teams went into the break.

The game then went through a frenetic phase seven minutes into the half when Edwards grabbed his second to put a cushion between them and Thistle.

To add to the home side's woes, Byron Hawkes was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

What should have put the nail in the coffin for the home side sparked them and within a minute they found themselves back in the race, the game sitting at a nervy 3-2 to Old Boys as Singh grabbed his second goal of the day.

However, just as Thistle looked to get themselves back in the game, ill discipline struck again with Lars Meehan receiving a straight red with 13 minutes to go.

It was still tense up to the final whistle, but Old Boys held on and took all three points.

It was a good chance to pressure Park, and their failure to do so will frustrate Thistle.

Gore will be happy as the result moves them up in the table, but Park will be breathing a sigh of relief. It was not a good week for the club in terms of players, and that will be something they will need to look at.

- By Chris Montgomery