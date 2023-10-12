Ryall named top player

Southland's Blair Ryall is tackled by Otago's Benjamin Lopas during the Otago v Southland match earlier this year. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Blair Ryall was named the 2023 Southland Stags Player of the Year at the Rugby Southland Supporters Club awards last week.

The robust loose forward was also named the Stags Forward of the Year.

Ryall joined the Stags at the end of last season, had an impressive club season this year with Woodlands and was a standout in the Town and Country match.

From round one of the National Provincial Championship, Ryall was the Stags’ most consistent performer, hungry and aggressive on defence and equally energetic on attack. Ryall had the power to break through the line and the skills to offload.

Wing Viliami Fine was named the Stags’ Back of the Year and midfielder Matt Whaanga was named the Players’ Player of the Year.

Openside flanker Leroy Ferguson was named the Stags’ Rookie of the Year. Hooker Jack Taylor was named the Rugby Southland Supporters Club’s Most Promising Player.

The Southland Stags finished their 2023 NPC season with just one win from 10 games. This was a disappointing outcome for a team that did not lack in effort.

Players who did not win awards but excelled at different times were props Joe Walsh and Morgan Mitchell. They held the scrum solid during the early rounds until injury struck them down. Mitchell was also very good around the park, especially on defence. Captain Josh Bekhuis and Mike McKee worked hard in the middle row.

Michael Manson made the most of his limited space and opportunities on the wing, while halfback Connor McLeod was a fast and accurate link man. Midfielder Tevita Latu broke the line on occasion and fullback Rory van Vught finished the season strong.

The Stags’ 29-21 loss to Waikato in the season opener was followed by a disappointing draw with Northland.

If the Stags had some luck, they could have grabbed wins against Otago (31-21) and Counties (39-29). The team would have been kicking themselves after losing 25-23 to Bay of Plenty.

The 29-14 loss to Canterbury in Christchurch had merit, but the team was well beaten in Wellington and at home by Auckland and Hawke’s Bay.

The well-deserved win came in the final game: a 37-12 win over Manawatu.

- By John Langford

2023 Southland Stags Awards

Player Of The Year: Blair Ryall

Rugby Southland Supporters Club Stags Player Of The Year: Blair Ryall

Rugby Southland Supporters Club Most Promising Player: Jack Taylor

Players Player: Matt Whaanga

Back Of The Year: Viliami Fine

Forward Of The Year: Blair Ryall

NZRPA Personal Development Award: Noah Foster

Rookie Of The Year: Leroy Ferguson

Mini Team Winners: The Breeders

McKnight and Brown Best Dressed Stag: Josh Bekhuis

Southland Country Player of the Year: Keiran Short

Southland Development Player of the Year: Woody Kirkwood

Southland Hinds Most Improved Player: Amy McClure

Southland Hinds Player of the Year (Active Alarm Services Trophy): Leila Hill

U19 Men's Most Improved: Zyon Walters

U19 Men's Player of the Year: Kaea Nikora-Balloch

Most promising U18 Girls Player (Judy Holland Trophy): Ana Maka

U18 Girls Player of the Year: Abby Smith

U18 Boys Players of the Year: Jake Evans and Lachie Riley

Jonty Carran Most Promising U16 Player: Mason Coulthard

U16 Boys Players of the Year: Jimmy Taylor and Lachlan Cameron

U16 Girls Player of the Year: Fiona van der Poel

Māori Rugby Tane Player of the Year: Jayton Fisher

Māori Rugby Wahine Rugby Player of the Year: Lucy Holmes-Crombie

Community Coach of the Year: Jason Dermody

Most Improved Referee: Josh Hamill

Galbraith Shield Winners: Pirates-Old Boys

Senior Rugby Volunteer of the Year: Debbie Smith

Junior Rugby Volunteer of the Year: George Wishart

Most Improved Club Team (Bill Foster Trophy): Woodlands Premier Development

Club of the Year: Pirates-Old Boys

Unsung Hero: Peter Jones (Marist).